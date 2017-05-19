Minister Kabafunzaki bribery trial date set

Hearing of the corruption case against embattled Minister of State for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki together with his political assistant Brian Mugabo and an interior designer one Bruce Lubowa has been fixed for June 28 before the Anti-Corruption Court.

This after Prosecution’s Maxim Erizooba informed court Thursday that investigations in this case are complete.

Kabafunzaki, Mugabo and Lubowa are alleged to have received Shs 5million as a bribe from an investor Mohammad Hamid in order to clear his name from allegations of sexual harassment by a former employee.

The incident happened at Serena Hotel in Kampala on April 8 this year. But they have since denied the allegation and are out on bail.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum who ordered them to report back to court on the said date, ready for trial.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s lawyer David Balondemu has applied to be availed the alleged footage captured at Serena for the accused to prepare their defence.

The post Minister Kabafunzaki bribery trial date set appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

