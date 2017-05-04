Pages Navigation Menu

Minister Kabafunzaki case adjourned

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

COURTESY PHOTO showing police processing the money they say was a bribe for Kabafunzaki

Embattled Minister of State for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki has Thursday afternoon appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala for mention of his corruption case.

However Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum adjourned the matter and extended his bail to May 18 when prosecution hopes to have concluded investigations in this case.

Kabafunzaki is jointly charged with his political Assistant Brian Mugabo and an interior designer Bruce Lubowa for their role in a sh5 million bribe they were allegedly caught receiving from an investor, Aya Group’s  Mohammad Hamid. It was said to be an inducement from Hamid to clear his name from allegations of sexual harassment by a former employee.

The incident happened at Serena Hotel in Kampala on April 8 this year.

But they have since denied the allegation and Kabafunzaki given bail.

 

