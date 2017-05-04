Minister of works shot dead by mistake
The minister of Public works has been shot dead in Somalia, this was confirmed by officials, they said he was shot by Somali security forces shot dead in his car in the capital Mogadishu, after mistaking him for an Islamist militant. Mogadishu mayoral spokesman Abdifatah Halane said the minister, Abbas Siraji, who was also a …
The post Minister of works shot dead by mistake appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!