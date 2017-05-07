Pages Navigation Menu

Minister orders arrest of Mahama’s brother – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa


Minister orders arrest of Mahama's brother
The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, has called for the arrest of Nuhu Mahama Akalbila, a popular building contractor and elder brother of the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Akalbila Mahama.
