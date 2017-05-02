Ministerial nominee: Kogi varsity clears Ocheni over Professorial appointment

The authorities of Kogi State University (KSU) Anyangba, has declared that the professorial appointment of Kogi ministerial nominee Stephen Ikani Ocheni, followed due process, calling on the general public to disregard an online publication making round which they described as “faceless” with the aim to tarnish the reputation of the school. According to the University, […]

