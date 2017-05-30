Pages Navigation Menu

Ministry of Women Affairs to receive 82 released chibok girls today

Posted on May 30, 2017

The Ministry of Women Affairs will take custody of the 82 Chibok girls rescued by the Federal Government four weeks ago will on Tuesday (today), where they will begin proper rehabilitation. This was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who said this during an interview with pressmen. The minister …

