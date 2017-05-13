Minna Agog As Dignitaries Converge For IBB’s Daughter’s Wedding

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The hill top residence of Nigeria’s former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was yesterday filled to capacity as 26 private jets and four police and air force aircrafts landed in Minna on Friday, all conveying dignitaries from across the country for the wedding of his daughter.

IBB gave out his last daughter, Halima Ibrahim Babangida in marriage to the Sarikin Sudan Gombe, Awwal Lawal Abdullahi.

The aircrafts brought former President Goodluck Jonathan andhis wife Patience, Senate President Bukola Saraki and former vice president Namadi Sambo.

Others included governors Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Ahmed Abdulfatah of Kwara and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

Business moguls Aliko Dangote and Tony Elemulu, as well as members of the Federal Executive Councils including ministers of Interior Abdulrahman Danbazzau and Defence Mansur Dan-Ali as well as minister of state for Solid Mineral Development Abubakar Bwari, were also present.

The daughter of IBB, Halima is the last child of the family and she got married to a Gombe businessman, Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi.

Abdullahi gave 10 cows and N500,000 as dowry for his bride.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat at 2.45 pm in marriage to Abdullahi.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe state received the bride on behalf of the groom, who hails from the state.

A special prayer by Sheik Kabiru Gombe was offered for the couple. Gombe noted the significance of marriage in Islam and called on the bride to be submissive and loyal to her husband.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, including his wife, Patience led the galaxy of big political and military figures that graced the occasion..

APC national leader Ahmed Tinubu, Sen Aliyu Wamakko, Gov of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, Mrs Aikhomu, Mrs Josephine Anenih, ex-governor Babangida Aliyu, were among the many other personalities who witnessed the short ceremony at the hill top home of the retired military general in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Other guests were former vice-president, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, PDP factional chairman, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi, former governor of Zamafara state.

Also present were Isa Yuguda, former governor of Bauchi state, Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Shema, former Gov. of Katsina, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, former Gov. of Kebbi.

Also in attendance were Sen Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, also a former SGF, Gen. Magoro, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Ben Bruce, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura,

Also prominent among the guests at the ceremony were businessman, Aliko Dangote and Mr Mark Snoxell, managing irector, Dornier Aircraft.

Gen. Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as National Security Adviser, Dr Okwezili Nwodo, former PDP National Secretary, Alhaji Modibo, former FCT Minister, Oba Hamid Adekunle, Oluwo Kuta, also came.

Others are Air Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, Gen Garba Duba, Sen Aliyu Wamakko, Sen Yarima Abdullahi, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen Nuhu Aliyu, who was a former police DIG.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30 a.m was held after 2.45pm.

Former governor of Delta State Dr Emmauel Uduaghan, as well as senators, Shehu Sani, Dino Melaye and David Umaru were also present.

Also present were traditional rulers from Gombe state, led by the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar and from Niger state were Emir of Borgu Alhaji Mohammed Dantoro, Emir of Agaie Alhaji Nuhu Yusuf, Emir of Lapai Eng Umaru Bago and the Emir of Minna Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

