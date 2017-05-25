Mischief makers after Dickson —Bayelsa elder

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—AN elder in Bayelsa State and former Chief Whip in the old Rivers State House of Assembly, Chief Thompson Okorotie, has expressed concern over the continued attack on Governor Seriake Dickson who queried the performance of Bayelsans, who have held public offices at the national level in the last six years.

He said that most of those painting the governor in bad light because of the remark were not even present at the Isaac Boro Day event and only read reports in a section of the media that were clearly biased and unprofessional.

Okorotie, yesterday, in Yenagoa noted that Dickson based his speech on the moral questions raised by King Mosi Agara, the paramount ruler of Kolokuma clan, the late Boro’s homeland. He noted that the monarch had asked rightly if privileged Bayelsans were keeping the dream of the departed hero alive.

Okorotie observed that it was based on that premise that the governor also expressed concern on the level of contribution those who had represented the state have made, adding that their attitude have translated to several missed opportunities for the state.

Okorotie said, “I was present at the event where Governor Dickson spoke about Boro and the significance of the Boro day anniversary. The views expressed by the governor on the years of wasted opportunities which included six years at the helm of affairs of the country was not intended to disparage the person of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“ It was rather intended to call us to duty to ensure effective utilization of the opportunities we have had and still have to serve the nation and the Ijaw ethnic nationality. The views of the governor are widely shared by the vast majority of Bayelsa and others in the Niger Delta.”

According to him, Dickson used the occasion to register his displeasure and regret over the issue and lampooned those who were more interested with selfish interest and the ‘Pull Him Down Syndrome.’

The former lawmaker maintained that nobody has given more support and sacrifice to the former president within and outside government than Dickson as he stood by him during the presidential election and accorded him a heroic welcome back home party.

He stressed that Dickson’s comments do not warrant the extreme negative and divisive views that had been expressed by a very few people who do not wish the Ijaw ethnic nationality well.

The post Mischief makers after Dickson —Bayelsa elder appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

