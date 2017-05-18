Miss Universe producer sues Czech maker of winners’ crowns – GMA News
|
GMA News
|
Miss Universe producer sues Czech maker of winners' crowns
GMA News
The producer of the Miss Universe pageant on Tuesday sued the Czech company hired to make the winners' iconic crowns, saying it kept touting its association with the pageant even after it breached its 10-year sponsorship agreement. IMG Universe, whose …
Miss Universe Producer Sues Crown Makers over Alleged Trademark Infringement
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!