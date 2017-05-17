Why does North Korea hate the United States? Let’s go back to the Korean War – Washington Post
|
Why does North Korea hate the United States? Let's go back to the Korean War
SEOUL — Any day of the week, the North Korean propaganda machine can be relied upon to spew out anti-American vitriol using some formulation of “imperialist” and “aggressor” and “hostile.” The Kim family has kept a tight grip on North Korea for some …
