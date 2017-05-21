Missing 13-year-old JHB girl found alive – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Missing 13-year-old JHB girl found alive
Eyewitness News
Police say Kitso Mothibe was found by her cousin at Park Station on Saturday afternoon. 13-year-old Kitso Mothibe. Picture: Picture: Twitter/@HermanMashaba. 13-year-old Kitso Mothibe. Picture: Picture: Twitter/@HermanMashaba. Missing Children South …
Happy ending to 3 week search for missing Joburg girl
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
