Mixed reactions trail Acting President's Democracy Day Speech
Vanguard
Mixed reactions trail Acting President's Democracy Day Speech
Vanguard
A Human Rights Lawyer, Mr Onyekach Ubani on Monday said that the Democracy Day speech by Acting President Osinbajo was inspiring and hope rekindled. Ubani told the Newsmen in Lagos that the speech clearly showed that there was a sense of …
