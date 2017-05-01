Mixed reactions trail May Day

As Nigerian workers marked Workers’ Day on Monday, mixed reactions have continued to trail the celebration across the country. In Katsina, no fewer than 500 youths took to the street in solidarity for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corrupt practices. From Katsina Government Reserved Areas and Round-About to the Emir of Katsina’s palace in […]

