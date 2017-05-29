MMM Guiders hold #DemocracyDay Party for Nigeria in Abuja

MMM-Nigeria, a group for mutual financial aid and donations on Monday organised a green party show in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to celebrate Nigeria’s Democracy Day. NAN reports that the party, which held at the Millennium Park, was opened to members of the group and non-members alike. Seyi Bello, the President of Abuja Guiders Forum […]

The post MMM Guiders hold #DemocracyDay Party for Nigeria in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

