MMM: Real amount, invested, lost by Nigerians in 2016 revealed

Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum, NeFF, has revealed that Nigerians lost N11.9 billion to the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, Ponzi scheme last year. NeFF, which was unveiled yesterday in Abuja, made this claim in its annual report. Hide quoted text According to NeFF, Nigerians invested over N28.7 billion in the scheme between June and December 2016. […]

