Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mob kills ‘abusive boyfriend’ – News24

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Mob kills 'abusive boyfriend'
News24
Groblersdal – Two people were killed in two separate mob justice incidents in Limpopo over the weekend. At Hlogotlou members of the community hunted down and killed a man who allegedly abused his girlfriend, after he allegedly doused her in petrol and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.