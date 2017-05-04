Mobil staff begin strike over job insecurity, others – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Mobil staff begin strike over job insecurity, others
Vanguard
WORKERS of Mobil Producing Nigeria, MPN, yesterday, began a three-day warning strike over capital flight, indiscriminate retrenchment of Nigerians and replacement of same with expatriates, breach of agreement reached with the management in …
ExxonMobil Workers Go On Strike
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!