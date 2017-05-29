Model Demands N97 million from Bank for using her Photo without Authorisation

Nneoma Anosike, 22, winner of Elite Model Look 2013 has dragged Wema Bank Plc. to court accusing it of using her photos for commercial purposes without her consent. According to Premium Times, she is seeking an order directing the defendant to pay N75 million for allegedly passing off her services. She is also seeking another N20 […]

