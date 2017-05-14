Modify whistle-blowing policy — Olugbodi

By Yinka Ajayi

Amid the ongoing anti-corruption fight by the Buhari administration and the introduction of the whistle, blowing policy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Team Building International, TBI, Yinka Olugbodi, has called on the federal and state governments as well as the private sector to modify the policy by enrolling the nation’s workforce on executive retreats and workshops that would shape their attitude on anti-corruption and fraud prevention.

Speaking at a retreat in Lagos tagged: ‘ Developing Integrity In The Work Place,’ Olugbodi commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s bold step in fighting corruption.

“ President Buhari has proved his zero tolerance for corruption with the confidence he showed in the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu .The whistle-blowing policy may be the brain-child of the Buhari administration but we are determined to help the administration succeed by initiating laudable programmes in our bi-monthly and quarterly retreats and workshops that would equip the Nigerian executive workforce on the root of corruption, destructive habits of corporations, the whistle-blowing policy, fraud prevention and detection techniques and lots more. Our objective is to reinforce integrity values and principles, foster organizational climate that promote high standard of ethical behavior, ensure behaviors of managers /supervisors to reflect integrity values and principles, and be able to link integrity to business decisions,” he stated.

Olugbodi charged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of Buhari as he attends to his failing health. “His determination to stop corruption is unfailing, instead of the needless call for Buhari’s resignation. Let us all as a nation be steadfast in our prayers for his quick recovery,” he added.

The post Modify whistle-blowing policy — Olugbodi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

