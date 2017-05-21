Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moji Olaiya: Body returns Monday ahead of 8-day fidau prayer

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The remains of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday. An impeccable source close to the late actress and her relatives told DAILY POST on Sunday that plans were in top gear to ensure the she’s brought back to Nigeria ahead of the 8-day fidau prayer. The source said: “Her […]

Moji Olaiya: Body returns Monday ahead of 8-day fidau prayer

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.