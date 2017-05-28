Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moji Olaiya: Family reacts to rumour actress was poisoned – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Moji Olaiya: Family reacts to rumour actress was poisoned
Information Nigeria
The family of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has dismissed reports that the deceased died of poisoning. A statement by Moji burial committee quoted the family as saying younger brother of the deceased, Yinka Farinde, who received the autopsy

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.