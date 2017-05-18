Moji Olaiya: Gani Adams, Fash Lanso, Femi Davies react

National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Gani Adams, says he’s in shock over the death of popular actress, Moji Olaiya. He said the actress was a good person who did not deserve to pass away so soon. “Sad. Devastating. Moji Olaiya is my neighbour. Sometimes when I’m going out and I see her, […]

Moji Olaiya: Gani Adams, Fash Lanso, Femi Davies react

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

