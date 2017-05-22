Pages Navigation Menu

Moji Olaiya: Late actress’ daughter pictured with Bola Tinubu today

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Adunola went with two elder brothers of the late Moji Olaiya to thank Bola Tinubu who paid for the air-freight. Adunola, eldest daughter of late Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya on Monday, May 22, met with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. She went with two elder brothers of the late actress’s …

