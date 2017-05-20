Moji Olaiya: Mercy Aigbe speaks on death of actress

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has reacted to the death of her colleague, Moji Olaiya. ​Moji ​Olaiya, 42, who delivered a baby in Canada in March, died in a hospital on Thursday. Moji Olaiya, had in an Instagram post just days before her passing, wrote: “Allhamdulilahi to you Allah I give all the glory for […]

Moji Olaiya: Mercy Aigbe speaks on death of actress

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

