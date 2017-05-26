Moji Olaiya: Nigerian government mourns late actress

Nigerian government has mourned the passing of Moji Olaiya. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the sudden death of the popular actress as a big loss, especially to her family, the movie industry and indeed all her friends and admirers. In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister […]

Moji Olaiya: Nigerian government mourns late actress

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

