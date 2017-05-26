Pages Navigation Menu

Moji Olaiya: Nigerian government mourns late actress

Posted on May 26, 2017

Nigerian government has mourned the passing of Moji Olaiya. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the sudden death of the popular actress as a big loss, especially to her family, the movie industry and indeed all her friends and admirers. In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister […]

