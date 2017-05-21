Moji Olaiya – What she told me the day she died – Daughter

Adunoluwa, the 20-year-old daughter of late Nollywood actress, Moji Oaliya has described her mother’s death as the worst news in her life. DAILY POST reports that the actress died in Canada, two months after she delivered a daughter. Speaking with newsmen on Saturday at her family house in Lagos, the bereaved young lady said on […]

Moji Olaiya – What she told me the day she died – Daughter

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

