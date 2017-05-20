Moji Olaiya’s Burial Canceled In Canada As Ekiti Govt Intervenes

The burial of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya slated for Friday in Canada was canceled, Encomium reports. This was reportedly due to the intervention of the Ekiti State government which pleaded that her remains be brought to Nigeria. According to the site, the state government has volunteered to bankroll the shipment of the corpse to Nigeria. …

The post Moji Olaiya’s Burial Canceled In Canada As Ekiti Govt Intervenes appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

