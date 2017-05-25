Moji Olaiya’s death, a rude shock – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the sudden death of popular actress Moji Olaiya as a big loss, especially to her family, the movie industry and indeed all her friends and admirers.

In a statement issued in Beijing, China, on Thursday, the Minister said he received the news of Moji’s untimely death with rude shock and disbelief.

He said the contributions of the late actress to the growth of the burgeoning Nollywood will never be forgotten.

Alhaji Mohammed prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, and for strength and comfort to her family and friends.

The post Moji Olaiya’s death, a rude shock – Minister appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

