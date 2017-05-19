Moji Olaiya’s Death: How 3 Notable Nollywood Stars Died Within 30 Days

Nollywood star actress, Moji Olaiya died early hours of yesterday at her base in Canada. Following the sad news of the actress’ death, DAILYPOST recalls how three notable Nollywood actors/actresses have died within the last 30 days. We take a look at movie stars we have lost in a month. Most of the dead movie …

The post Moji Olaiya’s Death: How 3 Notable Nollywood Stars Died Within 30 Days appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

