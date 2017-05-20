Moji Olaiya’s death: How my boss died – House help
The house-help of late actress, Moji Olaiya, Mrs. Keji, has revealed what may have caused her boss’ death. Mrs. Keji who claimed she was a very close friend of the late actress, said that her boss may have been spiritually attacked. She said in the last three days before she died, the 42-year-old thespian had […]
Moji Olaiya’s death: How my boss died – House help
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!