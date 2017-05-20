Moji Olaiya’s househelp finally reveals the truth, about the sudden death of her boss

Days after the death of Veteran Yoruba movie Actress, Torrents of tributes have poured in for renowned Yoruba movie actress, Moji Olaiya. Moji’s demise Thursday morning after she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest sent a shock wave across the Nigerian entertainment industry. Her last post on Instagram was 18 hours before her death was announced. She wrote, …

The post Moji Olaiya’s househelp finally reveals the truth, about the sudden death of her boss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

