Mokonyane doesn’t know what a Gupta company is – News24

Cape Town – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane does not know the definition of a Gupta-linked company. "I wish someone could ask me how many projects are done by Group Five," Mokonyane told reporters at Parliament on Friday morning, …
