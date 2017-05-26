Mokonyane doesn’t know what a Gupta company is – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Mokonyane doesn't know what a Gupta company is
Cape Town – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane does not know the definition of a Gupta-linked company. "I wish someone could ask me how many projects are done by Group Five," Mokonyane told reporters at Parliament on Friday morning, …
