Moment of truth for Cosby as jury selection for sex assault trial begins

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

No fewer than 100 potential jurors were due in a Pennsylvania courthouse on Monday, where a judge will begin selecting the panel for the rape trial of Bill Cosby. Cosby, a comedian, was best known as America’s favourite TV dad before dozens of women accused him of sex abuse. Cosby built a long career with…

