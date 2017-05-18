Monaco crowned Ligue 1 champions after 17 years
Monaco have won the Ligue 1 title for the first time in 17 years after a 2-0 win at home to Saint-Etienne. Needing a point to be crowned French champions for the eighth time, the in-form Kylian Mbappe scored the opener in style. Mbappe, 18, latched on to captain Radamel Falcao’s through ball, skipped around […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
