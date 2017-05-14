Monaco nearly guaranteed title after rout; Nice in top 3, Lyon nab Europa spot – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Monaco nearly guaranteed title after rout; Nice in top 3, Lyon nab Europa spot
ESPN
Falcao celeb Monaco Radamel Falcao scored twice as Monaco all but guaranteed themselves the Ligue 1 title on Sunday. Monaco have all but sealed their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 after beating Lille 4-0 at Stade Louis II. Radamel Falcao struck his …
Monaco 4-0 Lille: Radamel Falcao brace puts title in reach
Monaco on brink of French title after 4-0 win over Lille
Monaco 4 Lille 0: Falcao and Silva all but seal Ligue 1 title
