Monaco Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev Not Interested In Selling Kylian Mbappe

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev wants Kylian Mbappe to stay for at least another season.

The 18-year-old is being tracked by the big boys in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe scored 26 goals and gave8assists and has played a solid role in helping Monaco to their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and into the Champions League semi-finals

“The plan is to do everything to prolong him [Mbappe] and to do everything so that he stays a minimum of one more year with us,” Vasilyev told The Telegraph

“Our wish is to extend Mbappe’s contract, that’s a certainty.

“We’ve said to all the players that we won’t talk about the future before the end of the season.

“I insist no player has talked about his future, not one. We’ve all been focused, otherwise, we wouldn’t have won this title.”

He’s enjoyed an incredible breakthrough at Monaco and unless a club plays an enormous fee for his signature, there’s a slim chance we’ll see him leaving Monaco this summer as he continues his development as a player.

.

The post Monaco Vice-President Vadim Vasilyev Not Interested In Selling Kylian Mbappe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

