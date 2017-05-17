Monaco Win First Ligue 1 Title In 17 Years

Monaco have won their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years after beating Saint Etienne Wednesday night.

Monaco have broken the hold of Paris Saint Germain in France, who have won the title for the past four years.

Jardim’s men needed a draw to secure the title , but goals from Mbappe and Germain secured the title for them.

Monaco move to 92 points, with PSG 86 points in second place, and with one game left, the capital club can’t catch up.

Led by Radamel Falcao, who scored 21 goals in the league this year, Monaco also made the final of the Coupe de la Ligue and the semi-final of the Coupe de France, but lost both contests to PSG.

The post Monaco Win First Ligue 1 Title In 17 Years appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

