Monarchs have no business in selection of Imams – Shekih Bello

By Haroon Balogun

Renowned International preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Bello has said that the process of selecting Imams in any community does not involve the contribution of the traditional rulers adding that the process is strictly Islamic and must be so respected.

Sheikh Bello made this known while delivering a lecture at the turbaning ceremony of Alhaji Shafihiyu Awosanya as the new Chief Imam of Aiyepe held at Aiyepe Central Mosque, Aiyepe, Ogun State, last Sunday.

The event attracted eminent Muslims including the Vice President, Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, NSCIA and President of Muslim Ummah of South West, Nigeria, MUSWEN, Alhaji, Sakariyah Babalola, Executive Secretary, MUSWEN, Prof Dawud Noibi, Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Akinola Garuba (OON); traditional rulers, politicians; captians of Industries among others.

Sheikh Bello stated that Imams are the representatives of Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) and they should not be subjected under the control of any traditional ruler no matter how highly placed. “Imams are the representative of Allah and Prophet Muhammad on earth, they are the ones Allah will ask about other Muslims.

No Imam should take orders from any traditional ruler, he is in the position to deliver allah’s message and what the Prophet said about any issue and correct the ill of the society. So, the process of selecting Imams does not concern any traditional ruler. The Muslim leaders, Scholars, Alfas and others who are fit to be in Shurrah committee are saddle with the responsibility of selecting Imam and it is based on knowledge and competency considering the role Imams play in the society.”

He however advised other contenders to sheathe their sword and accept the leadership of Imam Shafihiyu Awosanya as their leader.

The Chairman, Aiyepe Muslim Community, Barrister Musbaudeen Oyefeso congratulated the new chief Imam urging him to serve the people with humility, selflessness and committment. He also appealed to all Muslims in the community to give their utmost support for the new Chief Imam, conduct their activities with oneness and be good ambassadors of Islam.

“I urge you all to support the new Chief Imam, conduct your activities with oneness and be good ambassadors of Isslam at all times. I also want to appeal to you preachers as well to churn hate preachings. You must remember your obligation to use your knowledge to unite all Muslims and not to do anything to divide the ummah.”

