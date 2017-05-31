Money, champagne poured into grave as Ivan Ssemwanga is laid to rest – SDE Entertainment News
SDE Entertainment News
Money, champagne poured into grave as Ivan Ssemwanga is laid to rest
SDE Entertainment News
The flamboyant Ivan, also referred to as the king of Rich Gang, was buried in Nakalilo village, Central Uganda. In attendance were some of the biggest names in the Ugandan showbiz industry including Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Weasel. After the …
Ivan's Rich Gang pour champagne and money in his grave – VIDEO
BIllionaire Buried With Money, Expensive Champagne In Uganda (Video!)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News.
