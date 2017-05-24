Money Laundering ‎Charge: Court Rules On Lamido’s objection July 7

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, slated July 7 to rule on an application by former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, challenging the re-assignment of their money laundering case-file to a new trial Judge.

The defendants who are facing 27-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against them, rejected the transfer of their case-file to Justice B.O. Quadri by Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta.

The defendants maintained that they want to be tried by Justice Adeniyi Ademola before whom they were previously arraigned by the anti-graft agency.

They declined to take fresh plea before Justice Quadri pending the determination of the objection they filed through their lead counsel, Mr. Joe Agi, SAN.

The CJ had in exercise of his administrative powers, transferred the case-file to a new Judge after Justice Ademola was arrested and subsequently prosecuted by the Federal Government on corruption charges.

The post Money Laundering ‎Charge: Court Rules On Lamido’s objection July 7 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

