Money laundering charge: I am anxious to defend myself, Justice Ngwuta tells Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court who is facing money laundering charge, on Wednesday, maintained his innocence, saying he was ready and anxious to defend himself.

Ngwuta who is facing an amended 13-count criminal charges the Federal Government preferred against him, said the level he had attained in the judiciary made it imperative for him to establish his innocence on the merit of his defence.

It will be recalled that Ngwuta was among seven superior court Judges that were arrested after a “sting operation” the Department of State Service, DSS, conducted between October 7 and 8, 2016.

He was asked to temporarily step down from the bench by the National Judicial Council, NJC, pending conclusion of the trial.

Meanwhile, continuation of the trial was stalled on Wednesday owing to failure by the Federal Government to produce some exhibits it said would nail the defendant to charges against him.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecution counsel, Mrs. Olufemi Fatunde, applied for an adjournment to enable FG to tender the exhibits through the fifth witness, Mr. John Utazi.

The PW-5 is an operative of the DSS. He was among the team that conducted the search operation that allegedly led to recovery of “bags of local and foreign currencies” from the official residence of the defendant.

He had in his evidence-in-chief, told the court that his team discovered huge cash sums in some bags kept in the wardrobes in one of the rooms and other cash in foreign currencies in another room.

Trial Justice John Tsoho earlier adjourned for the witness to conclude his evidence to enable the defence lawyer to cross-examine him.

However, Mrs. Fatunde pleaded the court for another date due to unavailability of the exhibits being expected.

“My lord I am still waiting for the exhibits. They are not here for reasons unknown to me. Till now the exhibits have not arrived.

“I most humbly pray my lord for a short adjournment”, Fatunde pleaded.

In his reaction, the defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, said it was regrettable that speedy hearing of the case was being stalled by the prosecution.

He told the court that Justice Ngwuta was anxious to clear his name.

“My lord by virtue of his position. The defendant is anxious to defend himself on merit in order to prove himself innocent.

“Whenever the exhibits arrive, we will be ready to continue with the matter.

“It appears that the defendant is more anxious to defend himself than the prosecution is to prosecute him”, Agabi, SAN, submitted.

Owing to the development, Justice Tsoho deferred the trial till May 25 and 26.

Aside money laundering, FG also alleged that Justice Ngwuta falsified his age, as well as possessed multiple international passports.

Ngwuta who was docked before the high court on November 21, 2016, is currently on N100million bail.

The government told the court that shortly after Ngwuta was granted administrative bail by the DSS, he quickly called the PW-1, Mr. Linus Nwamba to help him conceal some of the evidence against him, including N27million he hid in his bathroom at Abakaliki in Ebonyi State.

The prosecution told the court that the defendant equally removed three exotic cars from his residence in his home town.

It told the court that the witness, Nwamba, initially hid the bag that contained the N27m cash at the residence of one Abraham Ezeani in Abakaliki, saying the Money “was subsequently dissipate by Mr Nwamba on the direct instructions of the defendant/applicant”.

It listed the three exotic cars that Ngwuta allegedly attempted to conceal, as a Hummer Jeep Sports Utility Vehicle, Wrangler Jeep Sports Utility Vehicle and a BMW 5 Series Sedan Vehicle which it said was quickly moved by the defendant to Clevero Hotel in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

FG said the properties which it maintained were derived from the proceeds of an unlawful act, were all subsequently recovered by investigators on November 11, following Nwamba’s arrest, weeks after the defendant had been released on administrative bail.

FG said the DSS, at the end of the search operation conducted at Ngwuta’s official residence, recovered several sums of cash, including the sum of Thirty-Five Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Eight Thousand Naira (NGN35,358,000.00); Three Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Five Hundred and Ninety- Six United States Dollars ($319,596.00).

As well as Twenty-Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifteen Pounds Sterling (GBP 25,915) and Two Hundred and Eighty Euros (EURO 280.00).

It said the search also revealed about four Diplomatic passports, one official and two standard Nigerian passports all in the name of the defendant.

