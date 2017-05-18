Pages Navigation Menu

Money laundering charge: I’m anxious to defend myself, Justice Ngwuta tells court

Posted on May 18, 2017

suspended Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court, who is facing money laundering charge, on yesterday, maintained his innocence, saying he was ready and anxious to defend himself. Ngwuta who is facing amended 13-count criminal charges preferred against him by the Federal Government, said the level he had attained in the judiciary made it imperative […]

