Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Money laundering: INEC official convicted, sentenced

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yisa Olarenwaju, charged with obtaining proceeds of unlawful act. Justice Mohammed Idris sentenced the INEC official based on a plea bargain agreement he reached with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC had arraigned, in absentia, the immediate past Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, alongside three officials of INEC -Christian Nwosu, Yisa Olarenwaju and Tijani Bashir.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.