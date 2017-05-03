Money laundering: INEC official convicted, sentenced

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yisa Olarenwaju, charged with obtaining proceeds of unlawful act. Justice Mohammed Idris sentenced the INEC official based on a plea bargain agreement he reached with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC had arraigned, in absentia, the immediate past Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, alongside three officials of INEC -Christian Nwosu, Yisa Olarenwaju and Tijani Bashir.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

