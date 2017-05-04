China says it wants to stay ‘neighbours’ with North Korea – Daily Mail
China says it wants to stay 'neighbours' with North Korea
China has said it wants to stay 'good neighbours' with North Korea, after the isolated country's state media published a rare criticism of its closest ally yesterday. On Wednesday, KCNA news agency said calls in Chinese newspapers for tougher sanctions …
