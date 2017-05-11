Pages Navigation Menu

Months After Blasting #BBNaija, Gov Okowa’s Aide Spotted Chilling With Winner Efe | PHOTOS

Two months after criticizing the Big Brother Naija show, Delta state Governor Okowa’s aide was spotted chilling with the winner of the show, Efe Ejemba in Asaba. Ovie Success Ossai who blasted BBNaija in an interview, said it’s shameful to win prizes from amorous and indecent actions. Ossai told NAIJ.com in Asaba that: “Since BBNAIJA …

The post Months After Blasting #BBNaija, Gov Okowa’s Aide Spotted Chilling With Winner Efe | PHOTOS appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

