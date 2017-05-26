Moody’s affirms Sterling Bank’s B2 rating with stable outlook

MOODY’S, the international rating agency, has assigned a B2, stable rating to Sterling Bank Plc, Your one-customer bank because of its resilient deposit funding base and stable local currency liquidity as well as improvements on its IT infrastructure and risk management processes. The rating agency has also assigned national scale local currency deposit ratings of […]

