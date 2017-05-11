Moody’s Sees CBN Being Patient With Nigerian Lenders Laggards – Naija247news
|
Moody's Sees CBN Being Patient With Nigerian Lenders Laggards
Naija247news
Nigerian banks struggling to raise capital buffers may find their regulator is a lot more tolerant than in the past, according to Moody's Investors Services. The Central Bank of Nigeria is able to identify stresses in the industry much earlier than …
