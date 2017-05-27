MOPPAN reels out 6-point agenda

….Partners NFC in developing film production in Nigeria

The Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria, MOPPAN, the professional motion picture production body operating within the nineteen northern states of the federation has endorsed the current initiatives, programmes and projects of the Nigerian Film Corporation,NFC, that impacts positively on the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

The body, also, has promised to partner the NFC, in lobbing for the Nigerian Film Commission bill which is before the National Assembly. These positions were expressed by the newly elected executive members of MOPPAN during a visit to the NFC headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Monday.

Led by its President, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano Usman, the 15-member executive of MOPPAN also reeled out a 6-point agenda to put the industry on the path of progress. They include, standardisation of the film industry through capacity building and training, fight against piracy and the mounting of a film festival as some of MOPPAN’s key components of its roadmap for the Nigerian motion picture industry. MOPPAN, he said, recognises the film sector as a net contributor to the nations GDP, and praised the Mohammadu Buhari administration for placing premium on alternative revenue stream for the nation with emphasis on the film sector, apart from agriculture and its continued commitment to the NFC. MOPPAN, he also said will rely on the expertise, competence and capacity of the National Film Institute and Media Arts Studies, Jos for the training of its members based on the correct modalities being referred to as the “Kano Template” in the film industry.

Abdullahi Usman equally listed poor funding and the absence of a structured industry are some of the teething challenges the film sector of Nigeria faces at the moment. These, he said have negatively impacted on the industry, and called on the NFC to deploy its resources to reverse these trends. “…so many things have gone wrong in the past, and now it is time to right the wrong”, just as the NFC has the capacity to provide the necessary direction for the development of the Nigerian motion picture industry and make it globally competitive, he added.

The post MOPPAN reels out 6-point agenda appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

