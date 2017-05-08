Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Morata strikes Chelsea deal

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Alvaro Morata has agreed to join Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The Real Madrid forward has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge with Karim Benzema ahead of him in the pecking order at the club.

And Diario Gol  say Morata’s agent has met with  Chelsea  officials and agreed to move to the Premier League. The report also states there were meetings with several European clubs. The Spaniard’s girlfriend has reportedly been house-hunting ahead of a move to London.

The post Morata strikes Chelsea deal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.