More Biafrans Will Be Killed If.. – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has stated that more pro Biafran people will be killed if the United Nations do not step up action in granting freedom to Biafra.

Leaders of the Okigwe zonal leaders of movement and the Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) made the call in a statement jointly issued to mark the 50th anniversary of Biafra and 18th anniversary of MASSOB.

The statement signed by Chief Samuel Ogubuike (Zonal Leader Okigwe), Ezeugo Kingsley (Elders Council, Okigwe), and Rev. Linus Iweanya (Elders Council, Okigwe) and made available to journalists on Thursday in Owerri.

They alleged that hundreds of pro-Biafra people have been killed since May 30, 1967, and claimed that if quick action is not taken now more pro-Biafra people will be eliminated by agents of the government.

“Aside over two million people that were killed in the genocide that took place during the Nigeria/Biafran civil war, thousands of pro-Biafra agitators have been killed in Nigeria. “More than 500 pro-Biafra agitators were massacred on March 29, 2003 in Okigwe, while hundreds have been gruesomely murdered in various parts of the Nigeria because of their stand that we must be independent’’, the leaders noted.

According to the statement, “MASSOB and BIM have been taking care of the families of these people killed in Okigwe and ex-Biafra soldiers who sustained injuries during the civil war without any compensation from government.’’

The Okigwe zonal leaders however maintained that if prompt action is not taken by government, the killings and unfair treatments to the Biafran people would continue.

“It is all these unfair treatment to we Biafra that is fueling our endless agitation for freedom and we are calling on international organizations especially the United Nations to hasten up the process of Biafra independence.’’, Reeling out the programme lined up for the anniversary, the Okigwe zonal leaders stated that the week-long celebration will commence on May22, and stretch to May 30, 2017.

The celebration will start with street rallies in all the major towns in Biafra territories, church services and climaxed with football matches on May30. “MASSOB, and BIM organizing these activities will welcome other interested pro-Biafra who must fall into peaceful agenda of the Ralph Uwazuruike-led pro-Biafra groups’’, the statement added.

The statement also explained that the MASSOB and BIM did not declare any sit at home during the week-long celebration and advised Ndigbo to go about their normal business activities.

The post More Biafrans Will Be Killed If.. – MASSOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

